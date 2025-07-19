Subscribe
NOTICE OF NON-CONSENT - Rejection of WHO-Aligned Health Mandates In Canada
A powerful declaration rejecting WHO-aligned health mandates in Canada. Assert your Charter rights, informed consent, and medical sovereignty—no global…
17 hrs ago
•
Nick Walsh
14
NOTICE OF NON-CONSENT - Rejection of WHO-Aligned Health Mandates In Canada
14
Unfreezing Kayla Pollock: Mapping the AI-Led Reversal of Vaccine Paralysis
Quadriplegia is not a sentence. It’s a system error. It’s a collision of immune betrayal, bioelectrical chaos, and blocked regeneration.
Jul 18
•
Nick Walsh
2
Unfreezing Kayla Pollock: Mapping the AI-Led Reversal of Vaccine Paralysis
Mark Carney’s Blind Trust Is a Lie — And Democracy Watch Just Proved It
The untouchable technocrat now called Prime Minister is running a conflict-of-interest racket. Here’s how the scam works, and why it must end.
Jul 16
•
Nick Walsh
1
Mark Carney’s Blind Trust Is a Lie — And Democracy Watch Just Proved It
2
Trump’s 35% Tariff Just Ended Canada: It’s Time for Alberta, BC, and Saskatchewan to Join the U.S.
Donald Trump just announced a 35% tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States.
Jul 11
•
Nick Walsh
Trump’s 35% Tariff Just Ended Canada: It’s Time for Alberta, BC, and Saskatchewan to Join the U.S.
The Heist That May Have Broken the Blockchain
A coordinated $8.6 billion Bitcoin move exposes possible cryptographic flaws, legal gray zones, and psychological warfare—raising urgent questions about…
Jul 10
•
Nick Walsh
The Heist That May Have Broken the Blockchain
A Hard Truth About Canadian Land Claims
A message for those still clinging to the myth of ancestral ownership.
Jul 1
•
Nick Walsh
3
A Hard Truth About Canadian Land Claims
2
June 2025
What If Canada Joined the European Union? Why the U.S. Might Invoke the Monroe Doctrine
If Canada aligned with the European Union, the U.S. wouldn’t shrug—it would strike. Here’s why the Monroe Doctrine would roar back to life if Ottawa…
Jun 29
•
Nick Walsh
1
What If Canada Joined the European Union? Why the U.S. Might Invoke the Monroe Doctrine
What BC Can Learn from Alaska: A Path to Prosperity, Land Certainty, and Indigenous Empowerment
While BC is mired in court battles and political games over Indigenous land, Alaska solved it in one bold move—bringing prosperity & self-determination…
Jun 29
•
Nick Walsh
What BC Can Learn from Alaska: A Path to Prosperity, Land Certainty, and Indigenous Empowerment
BC, Your Land Is Waiting: How Crown Lands Could Reunite British Columbia and Break Urban Tyranny
BC is not lost—just locked up. A sovereign BC could unlock Crown lands to restore ownership, purpose, and prosperity to every citizen. Here’s how that…
Jun 28
•
Nick Walsh
1
BC, Your Land Is Waiting: How Crown Lands Could Reunite British Columbia and Break Urban Tyranny
Why British Columbia Must Join Alberta and Saskatchewan in Leaving Confederation
Alberta and Saskatchewan are preparing to walk away from a corrupt and broken Canada. It’s time for BC’s free regions—beyond the grasp of Vancouver’s…
Jun 28
•
Nick Walsh
2
Why British Columbia Must Join Alberta and Saskatchewan in Leaving Confederation
2
Tyee Tantrum: the Government-Funded Gossip Blog Trying to Torpedo OneBC’s Rise
When a taxpayer-subsidized, left-wing newsletter like The Tyee calls grassroots outsiders “inexperienced,” it’s not journalism—it’s panic-fuelled…
Jun 26
•
Nick Walsh
1
Tyee Tantrum: the Government-Funded Gossip Blog Trying to Torpedo OneBC’s Rise
David Eby’s China Contract Is a Torpedo to Canadian Shipbuilding
The BC government owns BC Ferries, appoints its board, and funds its fleet—so why is David Eby pretending he’s powerless?”
Jun 26
•
Nick Walsh
1
David Eby’s China Contract Is a Torpedo to Canadian Shipbuilding
1
