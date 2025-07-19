BC Citizens' Congress

BC Citizens' Congress

Home
Notes
Archive
About
NOTICE OF NON-CONSENT - Rejection of WHO-Aligned Health Mandates In Canada
A powerful declaration rejecting WHO-aligned health mandates in Canada. Assert your Charter rights, informed consent, and medical sovereignty—no global…
  
Nick Walsh
14
Unfreezing Kayla Pollock: Mapping the AI-Led Reversal of Vaccine Paralysis
Quadriplegia is not a sentence. It’s a system error. It’s a collision of immune betrayal, bioelectrical chaos, and blocked regeneration.
  
Nick Walsh
Mark Carney’s Blind Trust Is a Lie — And Democracy Watch Just Proved It
The untouchable technocrat now called Prime Minister is running a conflict-of-interest racket. Here’s how the scam works, and why it must end.
  
Nick Walsh
2
Trump’s 35% Tariff Just Ended Canada: It’s Time for Alberta, BC, and Saskatchewan to Join the U.S.
Donald Trump just announced a 35% tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States.
  
Nick Walsh
The Heist That May Have Broken the Blockchain
A coordinated $8.6 billion Bitcoin move exposes possible cryptographic flaws, legal gray zones, and psychological warfare—raising urgent questions about…
  
Nick Walsh
A Hard Truth About Canadian Land Claims
A message for those still clinging to the myth of ancestral ownership.
  
Nick Walsh
2

June 2025

What If Canada Joined the European Union? Why the U.S. Might Invoke the Monroe Doctrine
If Canada aligned with the European Union, the U.S. wouldn’t shrug—it would strike. Here’s why the Monroe Doctrine would roar back to life if Ottawa…
  
Nick Walsh
What BC Can Learn from Alaska: A Path to Prosperity, Land Certainty, and Indigenous Empowerment
While BC is mired in court battles and political games over Indigenous land, Alaska solved it in one bold move—bringing prosperity & self-determination…
  
Nick Walsh
BC, Your Land Is Waiting: How Crown Lands Could Reunite British Columbia and Break Urban Tyranny
BC is not lost—just locked up. A sovereign BC could unlock Crown lands to restore ownership, purpose, and prosperity to every citizen. Here’s how that…
  
Nick Walsh
Why British Columbia Must Join Alberta and Saskatchewan in Leaving Confederation
Alberta and Saskatchewan are preparing to walk away from a corrupt and broken Canada. It’s time for BC’s free regions—beyond the grasp of Vancouver’s…
  
Nick Walsh
2
Tyee Tantrum: the Government-Funded Gossip Blog Trying to Torpedo OneBC’s Rise
When a taxpayer-subsidized, left-wing newsletter like The Tyee calls grassroots outsiders “inexperienced,” it’s not journalism—it’s panic-fuelled…
  
Nick Walsh
David Eby’s China Contract Is a Torpedo to Canadian Shipbuilding
The BC government owns BC Ferries, appoints its board, and funds its fleet—so why is David Eby pretending he’s powerless?”
  
Nick Walsh
1
© 2025 Nick Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture