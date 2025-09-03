Wynton Hall, Breitbart’s Social Media Director and author of the forthcoming book Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, recently delivered remarks at the National Conservatism Conference that deserve careful scrutiny. Not because they illuminate the path forward for conservatives, but because they reveal just how muddled and unserious much of the so-called “AI narrative war” has become.

Hall’s speech was thick with alarmist metaphors, sloppy terminology, and contradictions so glaring they border on self-parody. It was less an analysis of AI and more a case study in how fear can hijack political discourse. If this is the intellectual fuel the conservative grassroots are being fed, then the movement risks losing credibility on one of the most important technological shifts of our time.

“A Tacit Position” — A Nonsense Phrase

Hall insists conservatives need a tacit position on AI that can be disseminated at the grassroots. But the phrase is incoherent. A “tacit” position means unstated or implied. Something disseminated is, by definition, stated, explicit, and repeated.

This kind of sloppy misuse of language signals a deeper problem: Hall isn’t grounded in the subject matter. He is dressing up vagueness with words that sound strategic but collapse under scrutiny. Conservatives don’t need a “tacit position.” They need an explicit, informed, and confident position on AI — one that empowers rather than frightens.

AI Is Not Something You “Control”

Throughout his remarks, Hall talks about the need to “control AI,” as if it were a nuclear arsenal waiting to be seized. This betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of what AI is.

AI is not a weapon stockpile. It is an ecosystem of algorithms, datasets, and platforms, all shaped by human intent. You don’t “control AI” — you learn how to use it, govern its applications, and ensure transparency in its deployment. To speak of “controlling AI” is to reveal that you don’t understand its nature.

The conservative conversation must rise above this childish framing. The real question is not whether we “control AI,” but whether we cultivate literacy, access, and accountability in how it is used.

The Narrative War Is Real — But Misdiagnosed

Hall leans heavily on Andrew Breitbart’s famous line, “Politics is downstream from culture,” and contrasts it with the tech elite’s claim that “code is upstream from culture.” From there, he declares AI “the most powerful political weapon” of our time.

This is wrong. AI is not a weapon. It is a tool — one that magnifies the intent of the user. The narrative war is not about seizing AI itself, but about shaping the story we tell about it. Do we frame it as dependence and despair? Or do we frame it as creativity and empowerment?

If conservatives cede this ground to fearmongers, they lose by default. The winning narrative is not “AI will enslave us.” The winning narrative is “AI can empower citizens, decentralize knowledge, and break the monopoly of elites — if we use it wisely.”

The Misuse of “Agentic AI”

Hall raises the alarm about “agentic AI” — systems that perform tasks with minimal oversight — and cites claims that half of white-collar jobs could vanish. He frames this as a looming apocalypse.

This is technological illiteracy wrapped in sensationalism. Every major innovation — from the printing press to the internet — has threatened existing jobs while creating entirely new ones. The real challenge is adaptation, not annihilation.

Conservatives should not be peddling despair about job vaporization. They should be leading in teaching citizens adaptability, entrepreneurship, and AI literacy. The problem isn’t “agentic AI.” The problem is leaders who refuse to adapt their thinking to reality.

The Bureaucratic Threat Is Real — But Misunderstood

To his credit, Hall touches on a genuine concern: bureaucratic misuse of AI through surveillance, de-banking, and censorship. But again, his framing misfires. The danger is not “AI itself.” The danger is unaccountable institutions wielding AI without transparency.

This is where conservatives should focus energy: demanding algorithmic accountability, building decentralized alternatives, and empowering citizens to question the black boxes. Instead, Hall wraps it in alarmist rhetoric about “pixelated prisons” and “code-red eras” that sound designed to sell books, not solve problems.

Fire, Electricity, and the Wrong Metaphors

Hall concludes by comparing AI to fire — something that can either warm or burn civilization down. But a better metaphor is electricity. AI is not a single flame to be carried carefully. It is a general-purpose technology, like electricity, that will permeate every sector. It can be dangerous if misused, but its potential to empower human flourishing is immense.

To describe it as an existential “code-red” threat is to confuse citizens and disempower them. The truth is simpler: AI is here to stay, and those who learn to use it will thrive. Those who refuse will be left behind.

What Conservatives Should Say Instead

If conservatives want to lead on AI, they need to drop the buzzwords and hysteria. The message should be clear, calm, and confident:

AI is a tool, not a master.

Narrative matters more than hype.

Policy must focus on transparency and accountability.

Citizens need literacy, adaptability, and entrepreneurship.

Opportunity, not fear, must define our response.

This isn’t about “controlling AI.” It’s about controlling ourselves: our intent, our prompts, our use of the technology. AI reflects back what we put in. Garbage in, garbage out. Discipline in, excellence out.

The Real Code Red

The real “code red” is not AI itself. It is the intellectual laziness that allows unserious thinkers to dominate the conversation. When conservatives accept shallow buzzwords and fearmongering in place of literacy and strategy, they handicap themselves in one of the most important technological transitions of our time.

Wynton Hall’s speech should serve as a warning. If this is the mindset shaping conservative “AI policy,” then the movement risks becoming irrelevant to the very people it seeks to lead. Citizens do not need fear. They need clarity. They do not need paranoia. They need literacy.

AI is not the end of human agency. It is the test of it. The question is not whether conservatives can “control AI.” The question is whether conservatives can control their own fear long enough to learn how to use it.

