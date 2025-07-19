BC Citizens' Congress

BC Citizens' Congress

Elsa
6h

Love it!!

Doreen
3h

From what I have learned ...

The Nuremberg code is code. It is not law.

A CITIZEN is subject to duties under government hence a citizen is not free. https://www.1215.org/lawnotes/dictionaries/1968_blacks_law_dictionary_4th_ed.pdf

A SOVEREIGN is subject only to his/her Creator meaning a sovereign is free.

The planet is under martial rule [occupied] rendering our laws silent hence no rule of law, no arrests, no prosecutions, no due process, no justice in the courts unless it pleases the occupiers and no remedy.

As a judicial institution, the International Criminal Court Cooperation cannot act unilaterally because:

It does not have its own police force or independent enforcement powers

It cannot enter or obtain evidence in sovereign countries without the country’s permission.

As a result, the ICC and its organs (e.g. the OTP) depends on the “cooperation and assistance” of countries in order to facilitate investigations and prosecutions. https://how-the-icc-works.aba-icc.org/

The courts and ICC are extensions of entities controlling this planet for millennia.

It is the people who need to change themselves, by taking responsibility for their choices and the frequency their choices [positive or negative] project into the field of possibilities, which like a boomerang returns a matching frequency through people, events and circumstances.

In Canada, the Supreme Court ruled that politicians have no legal duty to citizens.

J. WILTON LITTLECHILD M.P. v. Citizens of Canada Docket No. 9012000725

IN THE COURT OF QUEEN'S BENCH OF ALBERTA | JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF WETASKIWIN, Alberta

10th December, A.D. 1990

"I know of no legal duty on an elected representative at any level of government to consult with his constituents or determine their views."

Half way down each ruling

https://can.politics.narkive.com/dIfMdEx5/to-those-who-wanted-the-j-wilton-littlechild-m-p-v-citizens-of-canada-case

and https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/4232/index.do?q=tort+and+&pedisable=true

