NOTICE OF NON-CONSENT - Rejection of WHO-Aligned Health Mandates In Canada
A powerful declaration rejecting WHO-aligned health mandates in Canada. Assert your Charter rights, informed consent, and medical sovereignty—no global treaty overrides your freedom.
This resource is a ready-to-use Notice of Non-Consent for Canadians who refuse to be subjected to WHO-aligned health mandates. It’s designed to affirm your rights, declare your personal sovereignty, and put government agents, health authorities, and global institutions on notice—clearly and lawfully.
NOTICE OF NON-CONSENT
Rejection of WHO-Aligned Health Mandates
To Whom It May Concern,
I, [Your Full Legal Name], a natural-born Canadian citizen, do hereby issue this formal Notice of Non-Consent to any current or future health mandates, programs, or directives that originate from, are coordinated with, or enforced on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO), its partners, or any international health governance structure acting through or with the Government of Canada.
This notice is a lawful and binding expression of my fundamental rights and personal sovereignty as guaranteed under:
The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights,
The Nuremberg Code,
The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,
And the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights.
I explicitly and permanently withhold consent to:
Any experimental medical interventions, including vaccines, mRNA technology, or gene therapy;
The creation or enforcement of digital health passports, QR codes, or biometric tracking systems;
Participation in any form of mandatory quarantine, lockdown, or detainment absent clear, independent judicial oversight and due process;
The collection or sharing of my private health data with foreign or international bodies, including the WHO, WEF, or UN agencies.
My Body, My Choice, My Jurisdiction
Canada is a sovereign nation, and no international agreement, treaty, or accord—signed without public referendum or full Parliamentary ratification—has the lawful power to override my inalienable rights as a Canadian.
I place on notice all government agents, public health officers, and corporate actors: Any attempt to enforce these directives without my explicit voluntary consent constitutes a breach of trust, a violation of domestic and international law, and an actionable offence.
Notice to Agents Is Notice to Principals
Notice to Principals Is Notice to Agents
I reserve all rights, including the right to pursue legal remedy through national and international courts or tribunals, including private prosecution where warranted. I operate under full liability, and without prejudice.
Signed,
[Your Name]
[City, Province]
[Date]
[Signature]
Love it!!
From what I have learned ...
The Nuremberg code is code. It is not law.
A CITIZEN is subject to duties under government hence a citizen is not free. https://www.1215.org/lawnotes/dictionaries/1968_blacks_law_dictionary_4th_ed.pdf
A SOVEREIGN is subject only to his/her Creator meaning a sovereign is free.
The planet is under martial rule [occupied] rendering our laws silent hence no rule of law, no arrests, no prosecutions, no due process, no justice in the courts unless it pleases the occupiers and no remedy.
As a judicial institution, the International Criminal Court Cooperation cannot act unilaterally because:
It does not have its own police force or independent enforcement powers
It cannot enter or obtain evidence in sovereign countries without the country’s permission.
As a result, the ICC and its organs (e.g. the OTP) depends on the “cooperation and assistance” of countries in order to facilitate investigations and prosecutions. https://how-the-icc-works.aba-icc.org/
The courts and ICC are extensions of entities controlling this planet for millennia.
It is the people who need to change themselves, by taking responsibility for their choices and the frequency their choices [positive or negative] project into the field of possibilities, which like a boomerang returns a matching frequency through people, events and circumstances.
In Canada, the Supreme Court ruled that politicians have no legal duty to citizens.
J. WILTON LITTLECHILD M.P. v. Citizens of Canada Docket No. 9012000725
IN THE COURT OF QUEEN'S BENCH OF ALBERTA | JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF WETASKIWIN, Alberta
10th December, A.D. 1990
"I know of no legal duty on an elected representative at any level of government to consult with his constituents or determine their views."
Half way down each ruling
https://can.politics.narkive.com/dIfMdEx5/to-those-who-wanted-the-j-wilton-littlechild-m-p-v-citizens-of-canada-case
and https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/4232/index.do?q=tort+and+&pedisable=true