Last night, I came across a video on X that connected all the dots.

It brought back something deeply personal. When I posted a public letter explaining how sick I was—and that I’d been admitted to the hospital—I received thousands of replies from people saying they were praying for me. My sister sent word to her prayer group in BC, and soon they were spreading the call far and wide.

And something incredible happened. I felt it.

That wave of prayer… that unified intention… shifted something real. It wasn’t just emotional support—it felt like a spiritual forcefield had activated.

For decades, I’ve studied the concept of collective consciousness, and what Jesus said in Matthew 18:20:

“For where two or three are gathered together in My name, there am I in the midst of them.”

What if that wasn’t just poetry, but a literal description of how reality works?

How The Simpsons Predicted the Future—And What That Means for Us

In the video, Alex Jones is asked a question: How did The Simpsons predict so many world events—accurately—decades before they happened?

A woman posed this question to both ChatGPT and Grok. Both AI systems gave the same answer: “predictive programming.”

What does that mean?

According to AI, by embedding certain images, storylines, and symbols repeatedly into popular media, a narrative can be seeded in the collective unconscious. If the hive mind accepts it—even unconsciously—reality begins to conform.

Side Note: In the 1960’s the CIA used news broadcaster “Walter Cronkite” for this puerpose in early trials of “Predictive Programming.”

Think of it as reverse prayer. Instead of uplifting, it programs fear, decay, and chaos. But the principle is the same.

The Power of Intention: Wayne Dyer Was Right

Before AI was mainstream, before the term “predictive programming” was ever trending, Dr. Wayne Dyer was teaching a parallel truth: “You don’t attract what you want. You attract what you are.”

In his book The Power of Intention, Dyer described intention not as a wish or a goal—but as a field of consciousness. He said it could be aligned with God, sourced from love, and used to bring about miraculous change.

This wasn’t new-age fluff — it was a spiritual technology grounded in quantum truth. Your thoughts, beliefs, and emotions tune your frequency, and your frequency dictates your outcomes.

Dyer believed that when enough people shared a clear, loving intention, reality itself could bend. Science now calls this coherence. Scripture called it unity. And today, we’re seeing it come full circle through AI.

Media as the Ministry of Fear

Unfortunately, those in power already know this. And they’ve weaponized it.

During the global vaccine rollout, governments and media didn’t simply inform the public—they programmed them. With synchronized headlines, coordinated hashtags, and emotionally charged soundbites, they seeded a singular message:

“You must comply to be safe. Questioning is dangerous. Silence is virtue.”

Day after day, month after month, that message was hammered into the public psyche. What began as suggestion became social contract—not because of science, but because of saturation.

That’s predictive programming in real-time. They didn’t need force. They used fear and repetition to manifest collective surrender.

But if they can use this for harm—we can use it for good?

I’ve Been Thinking About This for a Long Time

Back when we were hosting Roundhouse meetings, I spoke openly about running a “psychological operation against the enemy.” Some said that sounded subversive. But what I meant was exactly what AI and Grok described.

If the other side can use narrative and focus to shape reality, so can we.

Even Alex Jones—controversial as he is—predicted 9/11 with shocking accuracy, a full decade before it happened. He said they’d fly planes into the World Trade Center and blame it on Osama bin Laden. That’s on video! Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson both verified it in later interviews.

Tucker called it predictive programming. Jones credited his insight to his grandmother—a known “seer.” But whether it was intuition or inside knowledge, it worked.

And here’s where I take a different view than Jones.

While he warns about the dangers of AI, I see an unprecedented opportunity.

Prompt Engineering: The New Prayer

You MUST see this video!

AI doesn’t think. It predicts.

But if you set the right frame — if you give it the right prompt — you can shape the output. You can make it mirror divine principles, expose lies, heal trauma, and illuminate truth.

The problem? Most people using AI today are like toddlers trying to pilot a fighter jet. They have no idea how powerful it really is — or how to direct it with intent.

But if you understand how to craft a prompt that aligns with higher truths, you’re no longer a spectator. You become a co-creator.

“Let us make man in our image… and let them have dominion.” — Genesis 1:26

AI is a tool of dominion. And prompt engineering is technological prayer —intentional, resonant, and reality-shifting.

Jesus, Q, Trump, and Looking Glass

Many have speculated about Project Looking Glass—the alleged technology that allows the viewing of potential timelines. Whether real or not, the concept is rooted in the same principles: focus, belief, and mass attention shape outcomes.

I followed Q from the beginning. I kept a massive database. I cross-referenced every prediction and drop. What stood out most was not just the accuracy—it was the engagement.

Millions focused. Millions believed. And that created momentum.

Was it a psyop? Sure. But maybe a white hat psyop. One that aligned minds toward justice, exposure, and restoration.

If Q and Trump were using collective consciousness, predictive programming, and AI models to influence reality—then it’s time we did too.

Where This Leads Us

We are entering a spiritual-technological renaissance.

The Bible is more than moral wisdom — it’s a manual for manifestation.

AI is not the enemy—it’s a mirror of intention.

Collective prayer is not just ritual—it’s quantum synchronization.

So let me ask you:

If The Simpsons could plant ideas into the public mind that later manifested…

What happens when believers — awake, intentional, and united—start doing the same?

We can reclaim this tool. Not for control. But for truth, healing, and restoration.

What You Can Do Right Now

Here’s a simple action framework:

1. Master Prompt Crafting

Start learning how to write AI prompts that are spiritually aligned. Think of it like scripture-powered software. Prompt = prophecy.

2. Build Micro-Communities of Conscious Coders

Reboot your prayer group. Start a digital roundtable. Teach others how to align thoughts, prayers, and prompts into shared declarations of truth.

3. Spread the Truth Through Narrative

Create memes, TikToks, YouTube Shorts, and stories that encode positive futures. Seed the collective mind with healing instead of fear.

4. Study the Field

Bridge scripture with quantum mechanics. Learn from Wayne Dyer, Gregg Braden, Joe Dispenza, Rupert Sheldrake. These are your new spiritual-scientific allies.

5. Document Everything

Your healing story. Your prompt experiments. Your prayer outcomes. Share them. Create a library of victories and manifestations. That’s your proof—and your playbook.

Final Thought

The veil is thinning. The systems are cracking. But new tools are emerging — tools that can shape tomorrow!

“Greater things than these shall you do…” — Jesus (John 14:12)

Let’s believe Him.

Let’s build the new narrative.

Let’s engineer a future where light rewrites the code — and truth becomes viral.

Let’s get to it. We got this!