Founding Charter

Regional District of Okanagan Citizens Congress (RDOCC)

Established 2025 Preamble

In recognition of the growing disconnect between centralized governance and the lived realities of the people of the Okanagan, we, the citizens of this region, assert our inalienable right to self-organization, self-governance, and civic stewardship.

With the introduction of Bill 15 and the erosion of local democratic authority across British Columbia, we affirm that the legitimacy of government flows from the consent of the governed—not from cabinet orders or bureaucratic decrees.

We therefore establish the Regional District of Okanagan Citizens Congress (RDOCC) as a regional, nonpartisan, civic governance assembly designed to protect, represent, and advocate for the interests of our local communities.

Article I – Purpose and Mandate

To Restore Civic Authority

The RDOCC exists to reassert citizen control over local matters, including emergency management, land use, zoning, infrastructure planning, public accountability, and community resilience.

To Provide a Parallel Structure

We form a regional governance network as a peaceful and lawful alternative to the centralized provincial model now expanding under Bill 15.

To Promote Democratic Integrity

We commit to public transparency, rotating leadership, voluntary service, and decision-making by open assemblies or direct vote.

To Defend the Rights of Our Communities

We will protect local autonomy, cultural heritage, health freedom, and public access to information and resources.

Article II – Structure of the RDOCC

Membership

All residents of the Regional District of Okanagan who accept the Charter and its principles are eligible to participate in the Citizens Congress.

Regional Councils

Sub-councils may be formed for Peachland, Summerland, Naramata, Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos, and surrounding rural communities.

Standing Committees

The following committees shall be established immediately, with others added as needed:

Emergency and Civil Defense Committee

Land Use and Development Committee

Public Health and Wellness Committee

Education and Youth Engagement Committee

Budget Oversight and Transparency Committee

Citizen Journalism and Media Committee

Leadership Rotation

Chairs and Coordinators shall be selected by consensus or vote for limited six-month terms, with no more than two consecutive terms in any leadership role.

Article III – Principles of Operation

Voluntary Participation

All service within the RDOCC is voluntary, with no salaries or pensions, to ensure integrity and eliminate special interests.

Public Access and Transparency

All meetings are open to the public and all records published online or via local distribution networks.

Independence from Political Parties

The Congress is nonpartisan and will not endorse political candidates. However, it reserves the right to challenge unjust laws, policies, or officials who undermine local sovereignty.

Alignment with Natural Law and Common Sense

Decisions must reflect the moral, cultural, and practical values of the region’s citizens, placing community welfare above ideology or corporate gain.

Article IV – Declaration of Legitimacy

The RDOCC derives its legitimacy from the will of the people and the principle that governance without consent is tyranny.

We reject the claim that top-down authority can override our inherent right to assemble, decide, and act in the interest of our own communities.

Ratification and Proclamation

Let it be known that on this day, 2025, the Regional District of Okanagan Citizens Congress is hereby founded and empowered by the people it serves.

We invite all citizens of conscience, former municipal leaders, healthcare professionals, educators, parents, and farmers to stand with us—not in defiance, but in duty.

Let this Charter serve as our commitment to each other and our stand against the hollowing of democracy.

Signed,

The Founding Delegates of the Regional District of Okanagan Citizens Congress

