On July 4th, 2025, while Americans were lighting fireworks to mark their independence, a quiet detonation was happening in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Eighty thousand Bitcoin—worth over $8.6 billion—moved from eight long-dormant wallets. These weren’t random whale movements. They were coordinated. Identical. Surgical. And quite possibly, a cryptographic exploit unlike anything the world has seen.

This isn’t just a hack story. This is a multi-layered psy-op, a legal chess match, and a masterclass in digital forensics. If true, it could shatter the myth of Bitcoin’s invincibility.

A Silent Movement That Screams

Each of the eight wallets held exactly 10,000 BTC, untouched since 2010–2011. All used the legacy P2PKH format. At precisely timed intervals, the BTC was moved out in coordination with Bitcoin Cash transactions, revealing that the actor had access to the private keys on both chains. This wasn’t random. It was rehearsed.

A BCH test transaction happened one hour before the BTC transfer. That’s not a coincidence—that’s a test of key control. Whoever did this had full-spectrum dominance over the private keys.

Not a Hacker. A Strategist.

Then came the OP_RETURN messages.

“LEGAL NOTICE: We have taken possession of this wallet and its contents.” “Not abandoned? Prove it by an on-chain transaction using private key by Sept 30.” “NOTICE TO OWNER: see salomonbros.com/owner_notice” And finally, the eerie numbers: 4 8 15 16 23 42 — a direct reference to Lost, the cult TV show about destiny, secrets, and world-ending consequences.

This wasn’t a heist. It was a narrative performance.

Who Could Pull This Off?

Let’s be blunt. This is not the work of a kid in their basement. Only a few actors on Earth have the capability to execute something this precise:

1. A Nation-State Cyber Division

Agencies like the NSA , Mossad , or PLA Unit 61398 have the tools to identify weaknesses in early Bitcoin key generation.

They could use this as a quiet test or a strategic asset seizure.

The legal cover story mimics civil asset forfeiture logic. That’s no accident.

2. Satoshi-Era Insiders or Early Developers

The BTC all originates from 2010–2011.

Someone may have known about flawed JavaScript-based paper wallets or wallet.dat file leaks.

If you created the tools back then, you may know how to break them now.

3. Private Sector Black Hat Unit

Think: a small team of former NSA contractors, forensic analysts, and crypto-native lawyers.

They laid legal groundwork years ago. The “Salomon Brothers” shell was set up in 2022. It even references Gary Alford , the IRS agent who exposed Silk Road.

This is a psy-op with style.

The Real Question: Was Bitcoin Broken?

If this was an exploit of the P2PKH key generation process (flawed RNGs, low entropy, or reused seeds), then Bitcoin’s foundational claim—that your funds are safe if your keys are private—is now officially in question.

This also brings up Satoshi’s wallets: 1 million BTC, dormant, mostly in the same vulnerable format. If those move next, we’re talking financial and philosophical apocalypse.

The Digital Adverse Possession Doctrine

The actor claimed ownership using legal language and offered a 90-day window to challenge the seizure. No response? They keep the coins. Just like how someone can claim abandoned land by occupying it long enough.

Is it theft? Or just law applied to code?

A Countdown Begins

The deadline is September 30th, 2025.

If the funds are sold, it could trigger a massive dump and force thousands to migrate their wallets to newer, safer formats.

If they’re not sold, the entity may use this as leverage, or worse, as a message:

“We know how to break your security. And we’re watching.”

Final Thought: This Wasn’t Just Code. It Was Art.

This was a digital performance piece that blended:

Cryptographic mastery

Legal gray zones

Pop culture breadcrumbs

And a warning shot to the entire ecosystem

The entity behind this isn’t just a thief. They are a storyteller with root access to Bitcoin’s mythology.

In a world where code is law, the question isn’t who holds the keys. It’s who knows how to rewrite the story.

Mark your calendar: October 5, 2025. The revolution may just be beginning.

Source: https://www.cyphertux.net/articles/en/research/bitcoin-80k-btc-mystere-opreturn

