When a taxpayer-subsidized, left-wing newsletter like The Tyee calls grassroots outsiders “inexperienced,” it’s not journalism—it’s panic-fuelled propaganda. Here’s why their latest hit piece collapses under its own hypocrisy.

Follow the Money — and the Panic

The Tyee complains that OneBC will receive $658,000 in public caucus funding, then forgets to mention its own public subsidies. Nearly half of The Tyee’s budget comes from reader donations, but the rest is padded with federal tax credits, Local Journalism Initiative grants and a private patron whose $300-million fortune props up the newsroom.

So a media outlet living on Ottawa’s drip tray is lecturing an elected caucus about taxpayer money? That’s not watchdog journalism—that’s projection.

“Political Purity” or Just Pure Irony?

The article scolds OneBC for hiring staff who actually share the party’s values. Meanwhile, The Tyee markets itself as a “progressive, left-leaning alternative” and proudly churns out content that flatters its ideological echo chamber.

Translation: uniform leftism is “diversity,” but two conservatives in a start-up office is “dangerous groupthink.” Orwell would blush.

The Résumé Ruse

Wyatt Claypool

Yes, Claypool hails from Alberta—because talent isn’t DNA-encoded by postal code. The Tyee fails to note he’s built a sizable national following through political broadcasting and investigative work that rattles Ottawa’s comfort class.

Paul Ratchford

Ratchford pulled 35 percent against Premier David Eby in Vancouver-Point Grey—numbers any rookie strategist would frame and mount.

Tim Thielmann

Thielmann’s sin? Daring to label Sonia Furstenau’s policy set “communist.” In The Tyee’s world, blunt honesty is disqualifying—unless the target is a conservative, in which case any adjective goes.

The point: “inexperienced” is code for “won’t dance to Victoria’s lobbyist-approved playlist.” Voters sick of status-quo spin call that authenticity.

OneBC’s Actual Record

• Two sitting MLAs — Dallas Brodie (Vancouver-Quilchena) and Tara Armstrong (Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream) — give OneBC official party status out of the gate. ￼

• A registration date of June 9, 2025, weeks after the BC Conservatives melted down on live TV. ￼

• An agenda of tax relief, paper ballots, and ending the reconciliation-industry gravy train—positions polling at kitchen tables across the province.

If that’s a “tiny fringe,” the NDP’s super-tanker just hit an iceberg.

The Echo-Chamber That Cried “Fringe”

The Tyee waves James Surowiecki’s Wisdom of Crowds like holy scripture, yet its own newsroom reads like a downtown faculty lounge. Diversity of thought? Hardly. Readers get the same predictable narrative:

1. Conservatives = scary.

2. Government cash = noble (when it funds us).

3. Outsiders = unqualified.

That formula once kept legacy parties comfortable. Not anymore. When legacy media sneers, independent voters perk up.

Bottom Line

A pair of MLAs launch a shoestring party that instantly siphons headlines, donors, and volunteers. The taxpayer-funded guardians of the old order respond with a hit piece that forgets its mirror. If this is the best artillery the status-quo can muster, OneBC’s momentum meter just went red-hot.

Share this. Let British Columbians see who’s really “in the engine room.”