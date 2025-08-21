This was not simply about a cancelled show. It was about leadership, law, and what happens when those in authority put expediency above accountability. If this precedent stands, the citizens of West Kelowna — and by extension, every municipality in British Columbia — should brace themselves for more aggressive tactics from those who would rather threaten than engage.

The Law Could Not Be Clearer

Section 264.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada deals directly with Uttering Threats. It makes it a criminal offence to knowingly utter, convey, or cause another person to receive a threat to:

cause death or bodily harm to any person,

damage, destroy, or burn property, or

kill, poison, or injure an animal or bird belonging to someone.

This is not some obscure statute buried in legal jargon. It is one of the clearest criminal prohibitions in Canadian law. Violations are serious and can be prosecuted either summarily or by indictment, with maximum penalties of up to five years in prison.

When individuals phoned City Hall to threaten disruption of a concert, they were not exercising “free speech.” They were committing a criminal offence.

The proper course of action was equally clear: document the threats, refer them to law enforcement, and let the justice system do its job. Instead, the event was cancelled. And with that choice, City Hall rewarded criminal behaviour and undermined lawful order.

Leadership Failure at the Top

Municipal leaders are not elected or hired to take the easy way out. They are entrusted with protecting the rights, freedoms, and safety of residents.

Mr. Bowles chose expediency over principle. Rather than uphold the law, he handed control of public space to those willing to intimidate.

This is more than just poor judgment — it is a failure of civic leadership. His decision undermined public trust and established a dangerous precedent: that anonymous threats are enough to dictate city policy.

Imagine where this road leads:

If a concert can be cancelled with a few phone calls, what about a Council meeting?

If intimidation can silence music, what about political speech?

If lawbreakers dictate municipal events, what protections remain for ordinary citizens?

When a CAO ignores the Criminal Code in the name of “avoiding trouble,” it does not reduce conflict — it invites more.

The Process of Complaint

Thankfully, Canadians are not powerless when leadership falters. Our system of municipal governance, laid out in the Community Charter, provides avenues for accountability.

That is why I have filed a formal complaint to the City of West Kelowna, addressed to Mayor Gord Milsom and Council. In it, I demand:

A full review of the decision-making process that led to cancellation of the concert. A public explanation for why the Criminal Code was ignored in favour of capitulation. Corrective measures to ensure that future threats are reported to the RCMP and dealt with under the law, not rewarded with policy concessions.

Filing such a complaint is not about paperwork or procedure — it is about protecting the principle that municipal leaders are accountable to the law, not above it.

The Community Charter affirms that Councils and their officers must act in the best interests of the community. Allowing criminal intimidation to set precedent is not in anyone’s interest, except those who thrive on coercion.

Why Citizens Must Act

Some may shrug at this incident and say, “It was just a concert.” That would be a mistake.

This issue is about whether the rule of law still governs our communities. If the CAO of West Kelowna can disregard clear criminal conduct for the sake of convenience, what other laws will be ignored the next time it is politically or administratively expedient?

The ripple effects are dangerous:

Normalization of Intimidation: If threats work once, they will be used again and again.

Erosion of Public Confidence: Citizens lose trust when City Hall rewards lawbreakers.

Weakening of Democratic Norms: Fear, not law, becomes the deciding factor in public life.

Democracy does not collapse in one dramatic moment; it erodes slowly when leaders stop defending the law and citizens stop demanding accountability.

A Cautionary Example for All Municipalities

What happened in West Kelowna should serve as a cautionary tale across British Columbia and Canada. Municipal administrators and elected officials must remember:

The Criminal Code is not optional. It applies equally in West Kelowna, Vancouver, and every small town in between.

Capitulation is not leadership. Avoiding conflict today only guarantees greater conflict tomorrow.

Accountability is not negotiable. Municipal officers are accountable to the law and to the public they serve.

If one city ignores these principles, others may follow. That is why it falls to citizens to step forward, speak out, and demand that the law — not intimidation — guide decision-making.

What Citizens Can Do

If you are concerned about this precedent, here are steps you can take:

Write to Council. Demand that they review this decision and affirm that future threats will be referred to police. Insist on Transparency. Ask for public disclosure of what threats were received and how they were handled. Engage Your Community. Share this story, discuss it with neighbours, and make it clear that West Kelowna residents expect stronger leadership. Watch for Patterns. If similar incidents occur, track them. A pattern of capitulation must be challenged collectively.

The health of a community is measured not by how it handles easy days, but by how it responds to challenges. Right now, West Kelowna faces a test — and so does every citizen.

Closing Thoughts

Ron Bowles’ decision to cancel a concert in response to threats may have seemed like a small administrative matter. It was not. It was a turning point — a moment where City Hall chose fear over law, expediency over accountability.

The question now is whether citizens will accept this as the new normal, or whether they will stand up and demand better.

The rule of law is not self-sustaining. It requires leaders with courage and citizens with resolve. When either fails, intimidation fills the void.

Let this be the moment where West Kelowna — and all of us — say clearly: the law governs our communities, not threats.

Call to Readers

If you agree that leaders must uphold the law and not reward intimidation, share this article with your networks. Intimidation thrives in silence — accountability thrives in sunlight.

