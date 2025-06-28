The Time Has Come: BC’s Future Is Not with Ottawa

Across the western provinces, a political earthquake is building. Alberta and Saskatchewan are preparing to separate from a Canada that no longer serves their people. And British Columbia—at least the parts not hijacked by foreign influence and federal overreach—must seize this moment to stand with its Prairie neighbours in forging a sovereign, self-reliant future.

For too long, BC’s rural and interior communities have been held hostage by decisions made in the marble halls of Ottawa and the concrete jungle of downtown Vancouver—where political power is bought and sold by billionaire donors, UN treaties, and foreign state actors. But the people of the Okanagan, the Kootenays, the Cariboo, and Peace Country? They have had enough. It’s time for a BC Separation Movement rooted in truth, freedom, and actual democratic control.

PRIME Reasons Why BC Must Break Away Now

Ottawa Is Not Our Government—It’s Our Oppressor

From carbon taxes to censorship laws, from weaponizing the RCMP to freezing bank accounts for peaceful protestors, the federal government no longer represents Western values. It rules with disdain for rural Canadians, contempt for industry, and open hostility to independence.

Vancouver Is the Trojan Horse of Globalism

Let’s not kid ourselves. The Lower Mainland has become a colony of Communist China and UN technocrats. Foreign money floods the housing market, drives up costs, and launders influence through shell companies, universities, and civic boards. This isn’t wild speculation—it’s been documented. And it’s only getting worse.

BC’s Interior and North Share Nothing with Vancouver’s Agenda

From resource development to family values, small-town British Columbians want real jobs, real freedom, and real say over their future. The coast? They want digital IDs, 15-minute cities, and social credit scores. We don’t belong to the same culture anymore.

Confiscatory Federal Policies Are Destroying Our Economy

Whether it’s gun bans, land use restrictions, forestry overregulation, or Trudeau’s plan to phase out natural gas and petroleum, Ottawa has declared war on BC’s rural way of life. It’s economic sabotage disguised as climate policy.

Separation = Prosperity

Alberta and Saskatchewan are setting the example: take control of your tax base, your borders, your resources, and your legislation. Keep your money in your communities. A sovereign BC interior would instantly have billions in freed-up revenue for hospitals, highways, and real innovation.

Canada Has Lost Its Legitimacy

What do you call a nation where elections are tampered with, laws are passed in secret, and courts serve the regime? Canada has become a managed democracy—a shell of itself. Our oath should now be to freedom, not to a government that violates every principle it was founded on.

The Courts Are Captured

Ask any rural citizen who has faced government overreach. BC’s court system—under the influence of Ottawa’s appointees—has increasingly sided with the bureaucracy, not the people. Independent justice will not be possible under the current structure.

UNDRIP and DRIPA Are Landmines Waiting to Explode

Through the UN’s “Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples” (UNDRIP) and BC’s Domestic legislation (DRIPA), property rights, development, and resource use in vast areas of BC are being handed to unelected, unaccountable bodies. This is not reconciliation—it’s a foreign-backed strategy to divide and conquer.

Emergency Powers Are Becoming Permanent

BC’s Emergency and Disaster Management Act (Bill 31–2023) gives the province indefinite powers to suspend rights, seize property, and shut down dissent. These powers are being tested in urban zones and will soon be expanded inland—unless we sever ties.

Confederation Was a Contract. That Contract Has Been Broken.

Canada was never supposed to be a prison of provinces. It was a federation—based on cooperation, mutual benefit, and respect. That contract is now void. What Alberta and Saskatchewan are doing isn’t treason—it’s survival. And it’s time BC did the same.

What About Pensions? You’ll Be Better Off—Here’s Why

One of the biggest fears the legacy media stirs up whenever the word “separation” is uttered is: “But what about our pensions?”

Here’s the truth: a Sovereign BC would be in a position to offer better pensions—not worse.

Just look at Alberta’s push for an Alberta Pension Plan. Their actuarial studies showed they were contributing billions more than they were getting back from CPP. British Columbia is in the same boat. We’ve been overpaying into a bloated national pension system that invests in woke ESG schemes and overseas markets—rather than supporting our own people, industries, or future.

Imagine a BC Sovereign Pension Fund that:

Redirects local contributions into local investments—energy, agriculture, transportation, and housing.

Offers better returns and lower risk by cutting out Ottawa’s middlemen and federal mismanagement.

Provides stable retirement income indexed to real cost-of-living—not manipulated CPI data.

The kicker?

BC has the demographics and income base to run a leaner, more efficient pension model that actually honors retirees instead of using them as political pawns.

How Property Taxes Could Be Slashed in a Sovereign BC

Confederation doesn’t just cost us our voice—it bleeds our wallets dry.

Ottawa siphons billions in tax revenue from BC only to hand it back in the form of conditional grants, red tape, and “infrastructure pork” for their pet projects. Meanwhile, municipalities are forced to raise property taxes just to maintain basic services.

In a free and sovereign BC:

Federal taxes would be eliminated—no more double-taxation.

Natural resource royalties (timber, minerals, energy) would stay within BC, not sent to the feds.

Without bloated federal programs to fund, municipalities would get direct transfers from a provincial surplus, allowing them to cut property taxes by 20–40% while improving services.

We’re not proposing utopia—we’re proposing basic fiscal sanity. Something Canada abandoned long ago.

Unlocking the Power of BC’s Crown Land: From State Control to Sovereign Wealth

Roughly 95% of British Columbia’s land base is Crown land—technically owned by “the Crown in right of Canada” or “the Crown in right of British Columbia.” But let’s be clear: that means you don’t own it. Ottawa doesn’t let you farm it, log it, build on it, or access its resources without paying for permits, leases, or endless bureaucratic approvals.

In a Sovereign BC, that changes.

Crown land would be reclaimed as the sovereign property of the new nation of British Columbia. It could be:

Sold or leased directly to citizens and families committed to building on it.

Protected under new stewardship models that balance development with sustainability.

Used to support homesteading, farming, renewable energy projects, and small-scale industries.

This is more than land reform—it’s economic liberation.

A strategic release of land into private ownership and community trusts could:

Drive housing affordability by opening up thousands of new acres for rural development.

Grow food independence through family farming and regenerative agriculture.

Expand the tax base without raising rates—simply by increasing productive land use.

Generate wealth for BC citizens instead of banks, hedge funds, or foreign entities.

This land has been locked away for too long—treated as a government asset instead of a people’s inheritance. In a Sovereign BC, that changes.

Separation Isn’t a Gamble. Staying in Canada Is.

A Sovereign British Columbia, east of Langley, would protect your pension, slash your taxes, grow your economy, and restore local control. That’s not a fantasy. That’s what Alberta and Saskatchewan are already laying the groundwork for.

And if we don’t follow? We stay stuck in a system where our futures are dictated by Ottawa bureaucrats, Vancouver globalists, and foreign interests who couldn’t care less if your family can afford to retire or keep their home.

Drawing the Line: The Langley Question

Let’s face reality: if BC is to separate, the border must be redrawn. The entire province cannot move forward together. The cancer of Vancouver globalism must be cut off from the rest of the body before it spreads further. A deconfederation plan must include a clean break at the Fraser Valley—Langley eastward joins the new Confederation of Free Provinces; Vancouver remains with its UN handlers.

This is not division—it’s triage.

A New Confederation of Free Provinces

Imagine a Western Alliance of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and a sovereign Interior/Northern BC. Shared pipelines. Shared security. Shared currency or commodity-backed crypto. No more Trudeau. No more inflation from central banks. No more foreign ownership of your land, water, or food supply.

This is not a pipe dream. It’s already beginning.

The Next Steps

Start Local. Towns must pass sovereignty resolutions. Push for Referendums. We must demand the right to vote on our future. Build Parallel Structures. Education, energy, agriculture, and trade alliances outside federal interference. Prepare a Constitutional Framework. Modeled on liberty, local control, and protection from globalist intrusion.

BC Has a Choice: Stay a Colony or Become a Country

The window is narrow. But the momentum is real. Alberta and Saskatchewan are leading the way—and history rewards those who act while others hesitate.

It’s time to rise. It’s time to separate. It’s time for a Free BC.

Addendum: Many readers have expressed that they would like options to rescue and keep the Lower Mainland. To that end, I created this follow up article: BC - Your Land is Waiting!

Share