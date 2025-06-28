BC Citizens' Congress

BC Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barney Quinn's avatar
Barney Quinn
Jun 28

By any reasoned examination of this issue, it is absolutely clear that British Columbians would be better off independent, or in an affiliation with Alberta and Saskatchewan than with Ottawa. The challenge will be for BC residents to look at the data analytically, avoid knee-jerk "oh Canada!" rhetoric, and decide on the basis of merit where they would be better off. The way things are going the hammer is coming down hard on British Columbians, but human psychology dictates that it takes a very big shock to wake up the citizenry. Take the Germans, 93% of whom voted for Hitler. It took them until May 8, 1945, with the place in utter ruin, with the country divided in two - East Germany / West Germany to snap the population awake. I pray British Columbians don't need to endure such hardship in order to escape the abusive Ottawa relationship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Walsh
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture