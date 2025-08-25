Canada’s government has told us for years that a Carbon Tax is the key to fighting climate change. But here’s the reality: Canada contributes just 1.5% of global CO₂ emissions, while China and the United States produce nearly 45% combined. Even if Canada went net-zero tomorrow, it wouldn’t put a dent in the problem.

So why are Canadians paying more at the pump, in grocery stores, and on their heating bills—when the real emissions are coming from abroad?

It’s the equivalent of setting up a “No Peeing Section” in a swimming pool. The symbolism is there, but it does nothing to change the water we’re all swimming in.

The Problem with Carbon Taxes

Canada is small globally. Our emissions are a rounding error compared to the big players.

Competitiveness risk. Canadian producers pay more, while imports from high-pollution countries like China face no penalty.

Punishes citizens. Everyday Canadians bear the brunt through higher costs of living.

What’s missing is a mechanism to deal with carbon emissions in products we import. Otherwise, we simply offshore emissions—and jobs—while pretending we’re making a difference.

The Case for a Carbon Tariff

A Carbon Tariff—sometimes called a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)—would change the game. Instead of taxing Canadians, it would target goods based on how much carbon was emitted to produce them.

Level the playing field. If Canadian steel is made with clean hydro, it sails through. If Chinese steel is coal-powered, it pays a hefty tariff.

Real climate impact. Exporters in high-emission countries are forced to clean up their industries if they want access to markets.

Protects domestic jobs. Canadian industries are not driven out of business by dirty, subsidized foreign competitors.

The European Union has already started phasing in a Carbon Tariff. The United States is actively debating it. But in Canada, we’re stuck with a tax that barely touches global emissions while draining our wallets.

Canada: A Carbon Sink, Not the Problem

Another fact that rarely makes headlines: Canada is home to 9% of the world’s forests—more than any country except Russia and Brazil. Together with the rest of North America, Canadian forests absorb massive amounts of CO₂ every year.

In practical terms, that means our land base already acts as a carbon sink, pulling more carbon out of the atmosphere than most nations produce. While Canada is scolded for its emissions, the truth is that our forests quietly neutralize a huge share of them.

So what sense does it make to punish Canadians with higher taxes when our natural landscape is already doing the heavy lifting?

This is where a Carbon Tariff closes the logic gap. Instead of hammering a country that’s absorbing more than it emits, tariffs force accountability on the places that are adding carbon to the atmosphere.

It ends the absurdity of a “peeing” and “non-peeing” section in the global swimming pool. Canada’s forests are cleaning the water. The real solution is making sure the big polluters stop fouling it in the first place.

Final Words

If Canada is serious about reducing emissions, the path isn’t to tax its own people into poverty while waving through dirty imports. It’s to stand strong with a Carbon Tariff that makes polluters—wherever they are—pay their fair share.

Until then, our so-called climate policy is little more than expensive symbolism.

Fun Facts:

For those who keep pointing out that volcanoes all over the world are spewing CO2 into the atmosphere, you need to understand this: The best current science puts global volcanic CO₂ outgassing at ~0.28–0.36 gigatonnes (Gt) of CO₂ per year—that’s 280–360 million tonnes/yr from active vents plus diffuse emissions in volcanic regions (including mid-ocean ridges). By contrast, human activities emit ~37–42 Gt CO₂/yr today, i.e., roughly 100× more than all volcanoes combined.

Call to Action:

Canada deserves climate policy that works for Canadians first. Share this article, start the conversation, and let’s push for a smarter solution: Carbon Tariffs, not Carbon Taxes.

Author’s Note:

Do not confuse my proposed solution for Carbon Taxes in Canada with my stance on Electric Vehicles. EVs stand separate from the Climate issue. The production of EVs is probably the dirtiest and most environmentally damaging process I’ve ever seen. I will be doing future articles on this top. Stay Tuned.

