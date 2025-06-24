BC Citizens' Congress

This comment from an email response:

This is very good. Everyone needs to read it - but they won't. Leftists have an old saying: "My mind is made up. Do NOT confuse me with the facts!". One thing I'd add is that power is a function of I x E. Current x voltage.

1,000 watts, for example, is 100 amps x 10 volts (= 1,000), or 1 amp x 1000 volts (= 1,000) This is why long distance transmission lines run voltages up to 750,000. But they cap out at that voltage because arcing becomes a major issue. Insulators reach their break-through point. And when fog or rain rolls in, listen to the lines crackle as water molecules are ionized. Ever stood beneath a high voltage line and listened to the crackling?

Scary. So much that has happened in society lately has counted on the general public's ignorance. Masks, for instance, during covid. Masks don't prevent viral transmission & they cause CO2 buildup in the user, which mixes with water vapor in the body to form carbonous acid, which in turn causes kidney damage.

Ever heard that mentioned on the CBC? No. You won't. And you never will from that ideologically biased outfit. Then there's global warming. The earth's climate has always changed and it always will.

The Okanagan Valley was carved by the last glacier 10K years ago. The clay cliffs around Penticton, Naramata, and Summerland are glacial till left over when those glaciers melted. CO2 had absolutely nothing at all to do with any of earth's glacial or warming eras. Then Ivermectin as a documented proof at mitigating covid.

Ivermectin won the Nobel Prize for Medicine, but you'll never hear that mentioned in the despicable, vile, lying Pr**cks in the media - because that kind of information would destroy their narrative! It's up to each of us to be vigilant. Do our homework. Get informed. Failing to do that we'll continue marching into the next dark age.

